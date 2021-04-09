BJP ticket for Unnao rape convict's wife in local polls

Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife to contest UP panchayat polls on BJP ticket

Kuldeep Sengar was awarded life sentence by a Delhi court on December 20, 2019 for raping a 17-year-old girl in Unnao

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 09 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 19:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The BJP on Friday nominated rape convict ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger's wife as its candidate in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the sources in the saffron party, Senger's wife Sangeeta Senger would be contesting for the post of member of the district panchayat from Fatehpur Chaurasi in UP's Unnao district, about 70 kilometres from here.

Sangeeta was earlier the chairperson of the district panchayat of Unnao.

While the senior leaders of the party here refused to say anything on the nomination, local leaders of the party at Unnao had registered their protest against the nomination, sources said.

Senger was serving a life sentence after being found guilty of raping a minor in 2017. The victim had tried to immolate herself before the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's residence here but was thwarted by the police.

Later, a Delhi court also convicted Senger in the case of death of the rape victim's father in police custody in Unnao. He was held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case. Senger, in a bid to deter the victim and her family from pursuing the case, had got her father arrested on fictitious charges. He died in Unnao jail under mysterious circumstances. 

Senger was also accused in the case of allegedly conspiring to get the victim and her family killed in an accident. A truck had smashed into the car in which the victim, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling in the neighbouring Raebareli district in 2019, killing the aunts on the spot and wounding the victim and the lawyer critically. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Unnao
Uttar Pradesh
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can Rahul Dravid get angry? Do watch this ad

Can Rahul Dravid get angry? Do watch this ad

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

How Nethra Kumanan made it to the Olympics

How Nethra Kumanan made it to the Olympics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

 