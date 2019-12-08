Unnao rape victim's sister demands to be given govt job

'Will only cremate my sister after CM Yogi Adityanath visits us,' Unnao rape victim's sister calls for justice, according to multiple reports.

"I also demand that I should be given a government job," said the sister.

'We demand that Yogi sir should visit us and give an immediate decision," she said.

Sister of Unnao rape victim: We demand that Yogi sir should visit us and give an immediate decision. #Unnao pic.twitter.com/3TiXlw8BL3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2019

The Unnao rape case victim succumbed to burns in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday. The body of the rape victim arrived in her native village in UP's Unnao on Saturday.

''We want death penalty for the perpetrators... I doubt, however, that we will ever get justice... they all (offenders) come from influential families," said the father of the deceased while speaking to reporters at his village in Unnao on Saturday.

The family members were also "scared" as they feared "reprisal" from the kin of the perpetrators. The father of one of the main accused was the village 'pradhan' (panchayat chief).

