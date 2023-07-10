Unprecedented era of peace in J&K after August 5, 2019, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday claimed before the Supreme Court that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity after the withdrawal of the special status to the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

"Life has returned to normalcy in J&K after three decades of turmoil. Schools, colleges and universities are functioning without any strikes during the last three years. The earlier practice of strikes and bandhs is a thing of the past. Participation in sporting activities is phenomenal having reached 60 lakhs in 2022-23. These facts clearly prove the positive impact of the constitutional changes effected in 2019," it said.

The Centre's affidavit was filed a day before the top court's scheduled hearing on a batch of petitions questioning the validity of 2019 decision.

In its written document, the Centre said the hosting of G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting at Srinagar in the month of May, 2023, was a watershed event in the history of valley tourism and the country proudly displayed its resolute commitment to the world that secessionist or terrorist region can be converted into a region where even international dignitaries can be invited and global events can be held.

"Prior to August 05, 2019 due to non-application of the entire Constitution and consequently non applicability of several beneficial central legislations, there were obvious constraints which resulted in alienation of the region on daily basis. This alienation was fueled by the secessionist forces and terrorist who were having the cross border support both financial and otherwise," it said.

The lack of stability and lack of applicability of central laws also inevitably resulted in deprivation in common people. Such deprivation also compounded the situation allowing people to be misguided and misused by various secessionist and terrorist forces for anti-India activities - from stone pelting to other activities, it added.

It also pointed out organised stone pelting incidences connected with terrorism-separatist agenda, which were as high as 1767 in 2018 has come down to zero in the year 2023 till date.

In the affidavit, the Ministry of Home Affairs submitted that the street violence, engineered and orchestrated by terrorists and secessionist networks has now become a thing of the past.

“In the year 2018, there were 52 incidences of organized Bandh/ Hartal, which has come down to zero in the year 2023 till date. In addition, resolute anti-terror actions have resulted in dismantling of the terror eco-system which is reflected in a significant drop in terrorist recruitment from 199 in the year 2018 to 12 in the year 2023 till date," the affidavit said.

The central government also stated it has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and after constitutional changes, the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly.

It said terrorist-initiated instances have brought down by 45.2 % – from 228 in 2018 to 125 in 2022 – and net infiltration has reduced by 90.2 %, and also law and order events have come down significantly by 97. 2 %– 1767 in 2018 to 50 in 2022, and also security forces casualties have come down from 91 in 2018 to 31 in 2022.

After the historic changes, the region has witnessed “profound ameliorative, affirmative, and progressive changes in the last four years encompassing its entire governance – including the developmental activities, public administration, and security matters," it said.

The Union government also said that a new Central Sector Scheme has been notified in February 2021 for the industrial development with an outlay of Rs 28,400 Cr to boost the industrial development.

"Investment proposals worth Rs 78000 Cr have been already received online by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. During 2022-23, a record investment of Rs 2153 Cr has materialised on ground. Usually, the gestation period for establishment of industries varies from 2-5 years and it is expected that after these investments materialised, the overall development scenario of J&K will witness a phenomenal change. All the investments are coming due to and after effects of the decision dated 5th/6th August, 2019," it asserted.