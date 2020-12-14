Unprovoked aggression in Ladakh reminder of how the world is changing, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that unprovoked aggression on the Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged and how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at FICCI's 93rd annual general meeting, Singh said that there is a big build-up of Armed Forces at the LAC in Ladakh and lauded the efforts of soldiers. "In these testing times, our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude. They fought the PLA with utmost bravery and forced them to go back," Singh said. " No virus could deter our armed forces from their duty," he added.

"The coming generations of this nation will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year. Whenever there is a situation at the LAC, the most obvious outcome is a comparison between India and China’s military strength," he added.

Singh further said that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism.

On the issue of pakistan, he said, "Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism."

On the ongoing farmers' protest, Singh said, "Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full."