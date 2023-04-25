UP: 1 killed, 4 injured in collision between 2 two-wheelers

One person was killed and four were injured in a collision between two two-wheelers near Kalsia village here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and the locals rushed all the five injured to a nearby primary health centre where one Shakir (23) was pronounced dead by doctors, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem while the injured are undergoing treatment, the police officer added.
