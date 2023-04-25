UP: 1 killed, 4 injured in collision between 2 two-wheelers

UP: 1 killed, 4 injured in 2 two-wheelers collision

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur, UP,
  • Apr 25 2023, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 10:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and four were injured in a collision between two two-wheelers near Kalsia village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and the locals rushed all the five injured to a nearby primary health centre where one Shakir (23) was pronounced dead by doctors, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem while the injured are undergoing treatment, the police officer added.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Road accident
Saharanpur

