UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 31 2023, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 01:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven persons have lost their lives in different incidents of drowning and snake bite in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, the Relief Commissioner Office (RCO) said on Sunday.

According to a statement by the RCO, five persons died due to drowning. While two persons drowned in Baghpat, one each in Hardoi, Etah and Budaun.

The drowning incident in Budaun took place on Sunday, while in the rest of the districts, it took place on Saturday.

One person each died of snake bite in Unnao and Ghazipur, the statement said, adding both the incidents took place on Saturday.

India News
Drowning
snake bite
Uttar Pradesh

