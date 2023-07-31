UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

Seven persons have lost their lives in different incidents of drowning and snake bite in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, the Relief Commissioner Office (RCO) said on Sunday.
According to a statement by the RCO, five persons died due to drowning. While two persons drowned in Baghpat, one each in Hardoi, Etah and Budaun.
Also Read | 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna in Delhi
The drowning incident in Budaun took place on Sunday, while in the rest of the districts, it took place on Saturday.
One person each died of snake bite in Unnao and Ghazipur, the statement said, adding both the incidents took place on Saturday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling
Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream
Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners
Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four
Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row
The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse
Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle
BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10
J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures