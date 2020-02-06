UP: 8th standard student stabs teacher after being asked to sit in front

In a shocking incident, an eighth standard student in the state capital on Thursday stabbed his teacher inside the classroom allegedly after being asked to sit on the front bench.

The teacher Shyamji Gupta, who sustained serious injuries to his neck and chest, was shifted to the KG Medical University hospital here, where his condition was stated to be 'critical'.

The student managed to escape from the school after perpetrating the crime.

According to police sources, Gupta, a teacher of mathematics at Ram Prasad Bismil school at Kakori area in the state capital, asked the student, who was sitting in the back, to sit on the front bench.

Sources said that the student, who carried a knife in his satchel, suddenly attacked the teacher and stabbed him twice. A profusely bleeding Gupta fell on the floor while the student fled from there.

Sources said that the parents of the student had, during a parent-teacher meeting a few days back, asked the teacher to make their son sit on the front bench.

Police said that the student came from a family, many of whom were involved in criminal activities. Two uncles of the student were currently lodged in jail on charges of murder, the police said.