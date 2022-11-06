UP Assembly bypoll: BJP retains Gola Gokarannath seat

'Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes,' the official said

PTI
PTI, Lakhimpur Kheri, UP,
  • Nov 06 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 15:11 ist
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarannath constituency by-elections, in Lakhimpur, Thursday on November 3. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.

"Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes," the official said.

Also Read — Andheri bypoll: Rutuja Latke of Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction wins late husband's seat

After his victory, Giri said he will fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri, whose death in September necessitated the bypoll, and ensure development of the constituency.

He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising to develop Gola Gokarannath as 'Chhota Kashi'.

