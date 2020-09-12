UP Assembly polls: Congress attempts to woo Brahmin community

The promotion of four Brahmin leaders from Uttar Pradesh in Saturday's organisational rejig was indicative of Congress' attempts to woo the influential community ahead of the next Assembly polls in the state.

The most significant part was the inclusion of senior party leader and former MP Rajesh Mishra, who hails from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, in Congress' Central Election Committee.

The only other leader from Varanasi to have found a place in the committee is former union minister Kamalapati Tripathi. Mishra's elevation is being seen in the political circles in Lucknow as an attempt to send a positive message to the Brahmin community of the eastern UP region.

Another senior party leader Pramod Tewari, a nine-time MLA and former Rajya Sabha member has been made a permanent member of the Congress Central Working Committee.

Jitin Prasada is another Brahmin leader from the state who has been made a special invitee to the CWC. He has been also appointed as the in-charge of West Bengal, which would go to Assembly polls next year.

Incidentally, Prasada was one of the leaders, who had written a letter to the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational changes in the grand old party.

A section of the party leaders had recently demanded action against Prasada, who had undertaken 'Brahmin Chetna Yatra' in the state during which he visited the Brahmin families, whose members have been murdered in the past few months.

''It is an attempt to woo the Brahmins ahead of the UP assembly polls....the promoted brahmin leaders command considerable respect in their respective home district,'' said a senior UP Congress leader.

Brahmins, who formed around ten per cent of the electorate in the state, were a deciding factor on around a dozen Lok Sabha and over 50 Assembly seats.