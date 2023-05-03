UP: At least 18 cows slaughtered after unidentified men raid 'gaushala' twice in 24 hours

Unidentified people broke open a cow shelter here twice in 24 hours, slaughtered 18 animals and took away their meat, police said on Wednesday. Nine more animals from the same cow shelter in Lakhmipur village here are missing and police suspect that they too might have been killed.

After the second raid around 1.30 am Wednesday, the group of 15 to 20 men who were taking the carcasses away in a pickup van also beat up three villagers who were then admitted to a hospital, Circle officer (City) Vikrant Trivedi said.

Remains of the slaughtered animals were found near the cow shed in Lakhmipur and also in nearby Pawas village, both under the same police station area, he said.

According to locals, almost 12 hours before the incident in Lakhmipur village, cattle remains were found near a farm in Pawas village of the same police station area and it is suspected that those also belonged to Lakhmipur's cow shelter.

Vipin Kumar, the son of Pawas village head Priyanka Kumari, told reporters that Lakhmipur cow shelter had 83 cattle till Monday which came down to 56 by Wednesday. While 12 animals were slaughtered early on Wednesday, six were found in Pawas village and the rest are missing, he said.

Kumar said no employee stays at the cow shelter at night and the gate was locked from outside.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said it was a serious matter and the case was being investigated.

Activists of multiple right-wing organisations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal protested against the incidents.

State President of Vishwa Gau Raksha Sangh Netrapal Singh held the district administration and the head of the regional cow shelter responsible for the incidents.

He warned of holding prolonged demonstrations if the perpetrators of the incidents are not arrested soon.