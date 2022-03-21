UP BJP chief's letter to cheer up candidates who lost polls

UP BJP's letter to cheer up candidates who lost polls

Motivating the party workers to continue serving the public, he said that this could be a momentary break on the duty path, not a rest

  Mar 21 2022
  updated: Mar 21 2022
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Credit: Facebook/SwatantraDevSingh

Swatantra Dev Singh, President of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, has written a letter to all candidates who lost the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Reminding them of the poem penned by late Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he wrote, "ye bhi sahi, vo bhi sahi (this too right, that too right)" in public service.

Despite getting a thumping majority in the elections, some of the prominent BJP leaders who lost include former Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Suresh Rana, Upendra Tiwari, Sangeet Som, Moti Singh, Dhunni Singh and Satish Dwivedi.

In the letter, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said that the people have given the party an opportunity to form the government in state again, so the credit for this extraordinary achievement goes to the "tenacity, sacrifice and hard work of all the candidates".

Motivating the party workers to continue serving the public, he said that this could be a momentary break on the duty path, not a rest.

"All the workers will serve the people with devotion and dedication as before and will continue to contribute to the pride of the country and the state."

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

