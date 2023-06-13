UP BJP corporator, worker booked for sharing objectionable videos of woman leader on social media

A BJP corporator and a party worker have been booked here on a complaint by a woman party leader who accused them of putting her objectionable videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered under the IT Act on June 6 against corporator Ravindra and party worker Ravindra Nagar, they said, adding efforts are on to arrest the duo.

Mukhesh Singhal, the president of Meerut city unit of the BJP, termed the incident as "extremely shameful" and urged the police to take strict action against the accused. He said that the party will also initiate action in this regard.

SHO of Bhavanpur police station Anand Kumar Gautam, while citing the complaint, said that Nagar had allegedly made "vulgar videos" of the woman and gave them to the corporator with the intention to defame her.

The corporator allegedly created a fake ID and posted the videos on social media, according to the complaint.

The woman BJP leader lodged a police complaint on June 6.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said that based on the complaint, a case was registered on the same day.

He added that efforts are on to arrest the accused.