UP BJP leader Priyamvada Tomar resigns over farm laws

In an embarrassment to the BJP, one of its senior leaders and Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission member Priyamvada Tomar resigned on Wednesday in protest against the new farm laws.

Tomar, who hails from the western UP region and a BJP state executive member, accused the state government of being 'apathetic' toward the farmers, who had been holding agitation against the farm laws for more than one hundred days on the Delhi border.

In her resignation letter to the UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, she said that she herself came from a farmer's family and that she could understand the agony of the farming community. ''The farmers have been agitating for the past 131 days....more than 300 farmers have died but the government is indifferent,'' she said.

''Corruption is at its peak in the state.....crimes against women have risen sharply.....farmers are agitating...I am anguished at this apathetic attitude of the government,'' Tomar said in her letter.

She also said that she was 'unable' to ensure justice to the women despite being a member of the Commission and lamented that women were not given their due place in the state BJP organisation. ''I am therefore resigning from the Commission membership also,'' she added.

According to the sources in the BJP, Tomar's resignation was a big setback for the saffron party and her departure could adversely impact the party's performance in the forthcoming panchayat polls.

The opposition was quick to pounce on the BJP after Tomar's resignation saying that it had been stating the same thing about the state government for the past several months. ''We have been saying that women do not feel safe in this regime....we have been proved correct,'' said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader.

Tomar's was the first resignation by a senior BJP leader in the state in support of the farmers.