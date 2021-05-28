UP BJP MLA dubs allopathic doctors 'demons', backs Ramdev's comments

Apparently taking a leaf out of Yoga guru Ramdev's book, controversial BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh accused the allopathic doctors of 'fleecing' money from the attendants by keeping ''dead patients'' in the 'ICUs' (intensive care units) and termed them 'rakshas' (demons).

''Some allopathic doctors are even worse than the demons....they sell tablets worth Rs. ten for Rs. 100...they keep patients in the ICU even after their deaths and fleece money from their attendants,'' Singh, an MLA from Bairia assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, said in a post on his Facebook page.

He, however, said that not all allopathic doctors did the same and that there were some good doctors among them as well.

Justifying the comments of Ramdev on allopathic doctors, the lawmaker said that ayurveda was equal to allopathy and was in no way less effective.

''Baba Ramdev is doing a great job....he has launched a campaign for healthy and capable India through Ayurveda, which is praiseworthy,'' Singh said.

Incidentally, Singh had a few days back advised the people to drink cow urine to ward off Covid-19 and said that he himself had been using the same for several years.

Ramdev had courted controversy after he said that a large number of Covid-19 patients had died from allopathic medicines. He was however forced to retract his remarks later.

The yoga guru later shot off 25 questions, which pertained to some ailments, asking the IMA them to answer. He also said that no one, ''not even their father'', could arrest him.