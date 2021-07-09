UP panchayat polls: 349 candidates elected unopposed

UP block panchayat chief polls: 349 candidates declared elected unopposed

The elections will be held for 476 posts on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 09 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 21:10 ist
Credit: PTI file photo

As many as 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief polls in Uttar Pradesh were declared elected unopposed on Friday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Now, the elections will be held for 476 posts on Saturday.

In a statement, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn.

As a result, now 1,710 candidates will go into the elections on Saturday, he said.

Kumar said the polling will be held from 11 am to 3 pm and the counting will take place after that.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election
Panchayat polls
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 