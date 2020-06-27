UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 declared: How to check result

During a video press conference today, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma announced the Uttar Pradesh Board results for the students of classes 10 and 12.

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 74.63% this year. At least 25,86,349 students had registered for Intermediate or Class 12 board exams this year. Of these, 24,84,489 students sat for the exams. Over 18 lakh students have cleared the 10th board exam.

Here's how students can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the 7-digit roll number on the box

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

How to check result via SMS

To check result, the students need to type UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

To pass both classes 10 and 12, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 percent. If they fail in any of the subjects then the board will conduct a compartment exam. The dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration. Last year 70.2 percent students had cleared the class 12 and 80.7 percent cleared class 10 UP Board exam.

This year 56 lakh students were registered for the UP Board examination out of which around 5 lakh students had skipped the examination. Out of the 56 lakh students, over 30 lakh students are registered for UP Board high school exam.