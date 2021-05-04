UP bride calls off wedding after groom fails to recite table of two

A bride in Uttar Pradesh called off the wedding after the groom failed to recite the table of two (multiples of two.)

According to media reports, the bride was suspicious of the man's educational qualifications and just before exchanging the garlands, she decided to try a simple 'math test' for the groom.

As the groom failed to recite the multiples of two, she walked out of the wedding saying she cannot marry a person who does not understand the basics of mathematics.

It was an arranged marriage and the groom is said to be from Dhawar village of Mahoba district.

Friends and family reportedly failed to convince the woman to get married.

"The groom's family had kept us in the dark about his education. He may not have even gone to school. The groom's family had cheated us. But my brave sister walked out without fearing social taboo," the bride's cousin said.

The matter was not escalated to the police as the two families struck a deal to return jewellery and gifts.