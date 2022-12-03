UP bridegroom returns Rs 11 lakh cash dowry to parents-in-law, receives praise for gesture

In a rare gesture, a bridegroom returned Rs 11 lakh cash and ornaments he received as dowry to the bride's parents and instead took Re 1 as 'shagun'.

The wedding ceremony was held in Lakhan village under Titawi police station area here on Friday.

Bridegroom Saurabh Chauhan is a revenue officer (lekhpal) and bride Prince is a retired army jawan's daughter.

Chauhan's gesture garnered praise from villagers.

National president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan Thakur Puran Singh said this could serve as the first step towards a positive change.

Amarpal, a villager, said the groom's gesture will serve as an example for others.