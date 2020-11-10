UP bypolls: BJP, SP retain seats; BSP, Cong draw blank

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday retained their seats in the bypolls that were necessitated in seven assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

While BJP managed to hold on to its six seats, the SP also retained its lone seat where the bypolls were held.

According to official sources here, the BJP candidates won from Tundla, Bulandshahr, Naugawan, Bangarmau, Ghatampur and Deoria Sadar seats while the SP nominee won the Malhani assembly seat.

The Congress and the BSP, which were looking to spring a surprise, drew a blank in the bypolls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the bypolls results and said that the credit for the wins went to the party workers who worked very hard.

SP leaders, however, alleged that the BJP had 'misused' government machinery and spent huge amounts of money to win the bypolls.

''We had to face the huge resources of the BJP....even then our performance is satisfactory,'' said a senior SP leader here on Tuesday.

The results came as a huge relief for Adityanath, who had come under fierce attacks from the Opposition, Dalit outfits, and human rights activists over his alleged failure to ensure the safety of the women in the state.

Even the BJP leaders had admitted that it was going to be a ''big challenge'' for them to retain the six seats that the party had won in the 2017 assembly polls.

The bypolls results poured cold waters on the hopes of the Congress, which had been making all-out attempts to emerge as the main Opposition party in the state and had also undertaken organisational reshuffle to strengthen the party at the grass-root level in the state.

The results could further aggravate the problems for BSP supremo Mayawati, who had been facing a revolt from several party legislators and leaders.