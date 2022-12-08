UP bypolls: SP leading in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar

UP bypolls: SP leading in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and RLD in Khatauli

Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raja is leading from Rampur Sadar, while BJP's Akash Saxena his trailing

  Dec 08 2022
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 11:12 ist
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, while RLD and SP candidates are leading in the Khatauli and the Rampur Sadar seats respectively, according to trends for the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

While in Mainpuri, Yadav has taken a lead of over 15,000 votes over her nearest rival BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading by over 1,000 votes in Khatauli over BJP's Rajkumar Saini, the Election Commission website showed.

Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raja is leading from Rampur Sadar, while BJP's Akash Saxena his trailing, source said.

The bypoll on these seats were held on Dec 5. 

