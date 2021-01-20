UP: Class 8 student tries to rape 12-year-old girl

UP: Class 8 student tries to rape 12-year-old girl, case registered

Three members of the 14-year-old boy’s family have also been booked for allegedly issuing life threats

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 20 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 18:27 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A Class 8 student allegedly tried to rape a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood here, police said on Wednesday.

Area SHO K K Verma said they have registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s mother.

Three members of the 14-year-old boy’s family have also been booked for allegedly issuing life threats.

According to the complaint, the girl’s mother heard her screams from inside her house when she returned from work on Tuesday afternoon.

As she entered the house, she found the boy trying to rape her daughter.

On finding the girl’s mother inside the room, the boy tried to run away and attacked them with a knife, the SHO said.

The complainant alleged that three members of the boy’s family who arrived there soon after issued life threats. A case has been registered and investigation is on, Verma added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
rape

What's Brewing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 