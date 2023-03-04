UP CM flags off Rajdhani Express bus service

UP CM Adityanath flags off Rajdhani Express bus service ahead of Holi

Adityanath also asked the Transport Department to work towards providing transportation to one lakh revenue villages in the state in the coming days

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 04 2023, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 18:15 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off a new UPSRTC bus service -- Rajdhani Express -- which will connect the state capital with all district headquarters.

Speaking on this occasion, Adityanath asked the Transport Department to work towards providing transportation to one lakh revenue villages in the state in the coming days.

As many as 115 new buses, including 76 Rajdhani Express buses and 39 general buses for different routes, were flagged off, according to an official statement.

Apart from this, an online reservation app ‘UP-RAHI’ was also launched, it said, adding that a postage stamp was also issued on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

"UP Transport Corporation is working towards a new, glorious journey while cherishing its golden journey in this first year of 'Amrit Kaal'. Prior to Holi, new accomplishments will be added to the journey that had begun 50 years ago, to facilitate the easy and smooth travel of 25 crore people," the CM said.

Lauding the works of the UPSRTC, Adityanath said that the role of the corporation during the Prayagraj Kumbh and the COVID-19 pandemic was commendable.

The 45-day Kumbh festival drew 24 crore devotees. For this purpose, the state government provided 5,000 new buses to the UPSRTC fleet, he said.

Stating that 150 new buses have arrived ahead of Holi, Adityanath said, "The good news is that these buses are being made in the Transport Corporation workshop. To purchase 1,000 brand new buses, we gave Rs 400 crore. "

The chief minister also directed the Transport Corporation to provide better service to the one lakh revenue villages in the state.

“The Transport Corporation must contact the Tourism and Revenue department. 'Dhabas' (roadside eateries), hotels should be built, so that people can use them,” he said while emphasising that having these facilities will provide the young generation living in these villages with employment opportunities.

"Connect every district, more than 350 tehsils, 825 development blocks, and 762 municipal bodies with bus service. You can even have 30-seater buses in small villages," he said.

Adityanath also directed the Transport Department to sign an MoU with the Health Department for regular medical checkups of the bus driver-operator.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and UP's Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh were present on this occasion, the statement said.

