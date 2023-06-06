UP CM Adityanath holds 'Janata darshan' event at Gorakhnath Temple

UP CM holds 'Janata darshan' event at Gorakhnath Temple

CM instructed officials concerned to ensure quick and satisfactory resolution of issues raised by people

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • Jun 06 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 15:56 ist
Yogi Adityanath. Credit: IANS Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday heard the grievances of around 500 people during a 'Janata darshan' event at the Gorakhnath temple complex here and assured them of resolving the issues promptly, according to a statement.

"Those facing housing problems will be provided housing under government schemes. Adequate financial assistance will be provided for the treatment of serious illnesses," he said at the event held outside the Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Bhavan.

Adityanath also warned against the illegal occupation of land. "Stringent legal action will be taken against land mafia," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership on his birthday

Before heading for Lucknow, the chief minister instructed officials concerned to ensure a quick and satisfactory resolution of issues raised by the people.

He assured a woman facing housing problems that she would be provided housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme.

For another woman, who said she was unable to get an electricity connection, Adityanath instructed officials to find out the problem and provide her with a connection as soon as possible.

Several attendees also sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. He assured them of substantial support from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Adityanath directed the officials concerned to expedite the process of estimating the treatment costs and submit the same to the government so that the required funds could be released, according to the statement.

