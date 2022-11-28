UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day.

"Tributes to the great saint and 'Hind Di Chadar' Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj on his martyrdom day!" he said in a tweet.

महान संत, 'हिन्द दी चादर' श्रद्धेय गुरु श्री तेग बहादुर जी महाराज के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन! आप अधर्म और अत्याचार के विरुद्ध संघर्ष के प्रबल प्रतीक हैं। धर्म, संस्कृति व मानवता की रक्षा को समर्पित आपका संपूर्ण जीवन मानव समाज के लिए एक महान प्रेरणा है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 28, 2022

"You are a strong symbol of the struggle against injustice and tyranny. Your life, dedicated to the protection of religion, culture, and humanity, is a great inspiration for society," the CM said.

Adityanath also paid tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his death anniversary.

"Humble tributes to great social reformer and thinker Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his death anniversary. His unforgettable contribution in giving women the right to education and eradication of many evils, including untouchability, will always be an inspiration for the society," the CM said.