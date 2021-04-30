'UP CM's effort to curb Covid with bureaucracy failed'

UP CM Adityanath's experiment to control Covid-19 spread with bureaucracy's help failed: BJP MLA

The system should be centred around elected public representatives and not the bureaucracy, Bairia MLA Surendra Singh said

  • Apr 30 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 14:37 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital to inspect Covid-19 Care Ward, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj. Credit PTI File Photo

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia constituency Surendra Singh on Friday criticised the state government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's experiment to control the pandemic with the help of the bureaucracy has "failed".

He said the system should be centred around elected public representatives and not the bureaucracy.

Singh was speaking to reporters at his residence.

"Chief Minister (Yogi) Adityanath's experiment to control the Covid pandemic with the help of the bureaucracy has failed," he said.

Also Read | BJP leaders attack Yogi after MLAs die from Covid-19; 7 die in UP hospital due to oxygen shortage

The fact that BJP ministers and MLAs are getting infected with coronavirus and unable to get proper treatment would be considered a shortcoming of the system in the state, Singh said.

BJP ministers and MLAs are dying due to the lack of treatment, he claimed.

The system should be centred around elected public representatives and not the bureaucracy, he added.

As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 caseload stood at 12,17,955 and the death toll at 12,241, according to officials.

