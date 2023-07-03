UP CM offers prayers to Guru Gorakshanath, gurus of Nath Panth on Guru Purnima

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers to Guru Gorakshanath and the gurus of the Nath Panth on Guru Purnima.

The rituals of Guru Purnima worship at the Gorakhnath Temple here started at 5 am and concluded with a 'maha aarti’.

Amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, offered prayers to the Nath Panth's Adiguru, Lord Gorakhnath, as well as other deities in the temple.

He then prayed at the ‘Samadhis’ of Brahmalin Gurus, including Baba Gambhirnath, his ‘dadaguru’ Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath, and Gurudev Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath and sought their blessings.

According to the specific tradition of the Nath Panth in Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Kamalnath, the head priest of the temple, offered Mahaprasad to Guru Gorakhnath.

After the completion of the rituals, the traditional 'Maha Aarti' was performed. On the occasion, all Nath yogis also sought the blessings of Gorakshpeethadhishwar as per tradition.

Adityanath also greeted people on Guru Purnima.

During his stay at the temple, the chief minister visited the cowshed on the temple premises and offered jaggery to the cows there.