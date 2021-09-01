UP CM orders security review after suicide bid in state building

Taking note of the suicide bid by a senior bureaucrat's private secretary at the Bapu Bhawan here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior officers to review security in all government buildings.

The Bapu Bhawan is a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Vishwambhar Dayal shot himself on Monday using a licensed revolver in his room on the eighth floor of the building. He is the private secretary of Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rajnish Dubey.

According to a senior official, the chief minister during a meeting directed that "the security of the Secretariat and other sensitive government offices should be strengthened".

"Additional chief secretary for Home, ADG for Law and Order and Secretariat administration should deeply review the security arrangements and present their report," Adityanath said.

"No one should be allowed entry with weapons," the chief minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure cleanliness of offices and to strictly enforce a ban on use of pan-masala, gutkha and tobacco.

Vishwambhar Dayal is in still critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Bapu Bhawan houses several ministerial and bureaucrat offices. It is connected to the state assembly building and is just a stone's throw away from the state Secretariat.