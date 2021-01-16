Yogi contributes Rs 2L towards Ram Temple construction

UP CM Yogi Adityanath contributes Rs 2 lakh towards Ram Temple construction

PTI,
  • Jan 16 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 00:23 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath donates a cheque for the proposed construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya under a nationwide donation drive, in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday contributed Rs 2 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday.

A cheque of Rs 2 lakh payable for "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra" signed by the chief minister was shared by the Uttar Pradesh information department.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), part of the RSS-led ideological family, was at the forefront of the Ram Mandir construction movement.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has mandated the VHP to collect funds for the temple's construction. 

