UP CM Yogi Adityanath stresses on conducting random Covid-19 tests on state borders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on state borders.

After inaugurating Kailash Mansarover Bhawan in Indirapuram on Saturday, he held a meeting with officials and took stock of the COVID-19 situation here, District Information Officer (DIO) Rakesh Chauhan told PTI.

During the meeting, he stressed on conducting random COVID-19 tests of people on UP borders.

The chief minister had also laid foundation stone for 30 projects, Chauhan added.