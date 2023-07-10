UP CM Yogi takes stock of rain situation in state

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of rain situation in state

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded widespread rainfall, causing the rivers to swell, hitting traffic movement in cities and inundating farms in rural areas.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 10 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 16:15 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed all departments concerned to remain alert in view of a possible swelling of rivers due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In a review meeting following heavy rains, he asked officials to keep monitoring the situation, especially the river embankments, while flood units of NDRF and SDRF as well as disaster management teams were directed to remain alert round the clock.

Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is a possibility that water levels in various rivers of Uttar Pradesh may rise in the next few days. In such a situation, along with the irrigation and water resources department, those related to relief and rescue should remain alert, the chief minister said.

Also Read | PM Modi takes stock of rains situation, Kharge calls for aid as monsoon wreaks havoc on India

"Embankments should be monitored continuously. There should be no delay in relief operations in areas affected by floods or heavy rains. Every necessary help should be made available to the affected families immediately," Adityanath said.

He also directed officials to deal with the problem of waterlogging after talking with local MPs, MLAs, mayors and other public representatives.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded widespread rainfall, causing the rivers to swell, hitting traffic movement in cities and inundating farms in rural areas.

Of the 75 districts in the state, around 68 received rain. Districts in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi and Uttarakhand received more rainfall than those in the central and eastern parts of the state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
rains
monsoon
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

 