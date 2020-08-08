Yogi to be invited to lay mosque's foundation stone

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to be invited to lay foundation stone for mosque in Ayodhya

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 08 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 16:26 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he would not attend the inauguration of the proposed mosque to be built near Ayodhya, the 'Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation' Trust, which was overseeing the mosque construction, said that it would 'invite' the CM for laying the foundation stone for the hospital, library, a research centre to be built inside the mosque complex.

A Trust spokesman said on Saturday that the five-acre complex on which the Mosque would come would also have a hospital, a library, a community kitchen and a Research Centre beside the mosque.

''As all these things are for the welfare of the people, we have decided to invite Yogi Adityanath for their brick laying....we expect the CM to only take part in the event but also lend all possible help in their construction,'' he said.

READ: Yogi stirs controversy with "won't go to Mosque inauguration" remarks; SP seeks apology

He said that there was no plan to hold a brick laying ceremony for the mosque construction.

The spokesman said that no decision had yet been taken on whether to 'name' the proposed mosque. There were speculations that the proposed mosque could be named 'Babri Masjid', which had been demolished by the 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya in 1992.

Adityanath had recently said that he would ''neither be invited to the inauguration of the Mosque nor would he go there''. ''They (those building the mosque) will not invite me....I know that...I won't go there,'' the chief minister said when asked if he would go to the Mosque inauguration ceremony.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has been allotted five acres of land at Raunahin, about 30 kilometres from Ayodhya for building a mosque as per the supreme court order. The Board has set up an Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust to oversee the construction of the mosque.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Ayodhya
Babri Masjid

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

 