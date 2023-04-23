UP: Cold storage building collapses; rescue operation under way

Authorities launched an operation to rescue three labourers trapped under the debris after a portion of a cold storage building collapsed in the Sikandrabad area here, officials said on Sunday.

The labourers were working in the basement when the portion of the five-six-storey building collapsed at around 11 pm Saturday, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

He said NDRF and SDRF teams are leading the operation to rescue the three men trapped under the debris.

The voices of those trapped can be heard and we are hopeful they would be rescued soon, Singh said.

He said a committee has been set up under the additional district magistrate to probe the incident.

The official said the committee would see if there was any deviation in the cold storage construction from the approved map.