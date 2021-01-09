UP cop accused of assault and loot suspended

UP cop accused of assault and loot suspended for 'indecency'

Around a dozen policemen have been shunted or suspended for assaulting, manhandling or harassing people across Noida and Greater Noida

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jan 09 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 14:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A policeman deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has been suspended for "indecency" after being accused of assaulting and looting two people, who had given him a lift in their car, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police official said the accused head constable, who is attached with the Dadri police station, has been suspended for "indecency" as the allegations of loot and assault have not been proved.

According to the complainant, he and his brother were headed to Bulandshahr from Noida around 3 pm on Friday when Head Constable Ombir Bhati hitchhiked a ride in their car.

The complainant has alleged that during the ride, the policeman threatened them with his firearm and took away some documents and cash from them.

"Head Constable Ombir Bhati has been found guilty of indecency and has been suspended from service. A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter. Other allegations, including firing and loot, have not been confirmed," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Around a dozen policemen have been shunted or suspended for assaulting, manhandling or harassing people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district since May 2020. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

 