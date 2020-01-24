UP cop climbs into snake-infested well to save three puppies

The world at present is shrouded by outbreaks of violence, hatred-driven fights, shrinking sense of empathy. At a time when the very foundations of humanity are in a perilous position, a cop in Uttar Pradesh pulled off an act of bravery and extreme courage, to save three puppies.

अमरोहा में एक कुँए में 🐶 के 03 बच्चे गिर गए थे, ग्रामीण एकत्र तो थे पर कुँए में सांप होने की खबर से कोई नीचे जाने की हिम्मत नही जुटा पा रहा थे।#PRV3596 ने अपने जान की परवाह किये बगैर मौके कुँए में उतर कर तीनो बच्चों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। pic.twitter.com/rIu1r45g48 — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) January 22, 2020

A tweet shared by 'Call 112', the Twitter handle for emergency services in Uttar Pradesh shows how a cop climbs into a well to save the three puppies. Moreover, the well was infested with snakes, the reason why others were hesitating to rescue the puppies. But not the cop, whose bravado has earned him a lot of praise in the social media. The tweet, first shared on January 22, has received over 1000 likes till now.