UP cop climbs into snake-infested well to save three puppies

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2020, 12:00pm ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 12:00pm ist
Representative image. (PTI photo)

The world at present is shrouded by outbreaks of violence, hatred-driven fights, shrinking sense of empathy. At a time when the very foundations of humanity are in a perilous position, a cop in Uttar Pradesh pulled off an act of bravery and extreme courage, to save three puppies. 

A tweet shared by 'Call 112', the Twitter handle for emergency services in Uttar Pradesh shows how a cop climbs into a well to save the three puppies. Moreover, the well was infested with snakes, the reason why others were hesitating to rescue the puppies. But not the cop, whose bravado has earned him a lot of praise in the social media. The tweet, first shared on January 22, has received over 1000 likes till now. 

 

