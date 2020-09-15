UP cop tells woman complainant to come after 'tearing off blouse' to register case, suspended

'Tear off blouse next time': Cop to woman complainant

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 17:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Infamous for their alleged nexus with criminals and human rights violations, the Uttar Pradesh police are once again in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The in-charge of a police station (SHO) in UP's Kanpur town, about 90 kilometres from here, allegedly told a woman, who wanted to lodge a complaint of land grabbing against another person, to come to him after "tearing off" her 'blouse' and then he would register a case of rape.

The SHO of Narval police station, identified as Ram Autar, also allegedly 'abused' the woman. He has since been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the matter, sources here said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light, when a video in which the SHO was heard making the remarks, went viral on social networking sites on Tuesday.

"Agli baar blouse phad kar ana....main dushkarm ka case darj kar loonga" (next time come after tearing off your blouse..I will register a case of a rape), the cop was heard saying in the video.

Sources said that the woman had complained to the SHO that a person from her locality had forcibly grabbed her land and requested him to take action against the person.

"This kind of behaviour can not be tolerated....a probe has been ordered...we will take action against the cop," said a senior police official in Kanpur.

The incident comes close on the heels of booking of district police chief of Mahoba in the state in the murder of a whistle-blower after the latter had accused the cop of demanding bribe from him.

Uttar Pradesh
Police
abuse
woman
rape
Kanpur

