UP cop tests Covid +ve weeks after second vaccine dose

UP cop tests positive for Covid-19 weeks after second vaccine shot

Pandey's son had tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago

PTI
PTI, Bareilly,
  • Apr 02 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credits: iStock Photo

A senior police officer, who took his second coronavirus vaccine dose last month, and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Rajesh Pandey shared a Facebook post on Thursday, saying he, his wife and a policeman deployed for his security have tested positive for the disease.

The officer also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Pandey's son had tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago.

"I took first jab of the vaccine on February 5 and the second one on March 5. My wife is yet to take the second jab," Pandey said, adding that his personal security guard has also taken both doses of the vaccine.

Pandey, who has been transferred from the Bareilly range, is undergoing treatment at a private medical college here. He was sent to Lucknow as in-charge of the election cell and was here to collect his household items.

