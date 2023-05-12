UP: Cops accused of torture by kin of man; FIR lodged

An FIR has been lodged against three police personnel in Uttar Pradesh on a complaint by the family members of a man that he was tortured at a police station here, an official said.

In the complaint, the family members of the victim identified as Danish have alleged that he was caught by the police personnel for driving a motorcycle without a license on May 10 and taken to a police station.

Danish was allegedly beaten and given electric shocks by three policemen at the police station, the family stated.

"Based on the complaint received by family members, we have lodged an FIR against Sub-Inspector Ramanuj Yadav along with unidentified constables under relevant sections of the IPC. The matter is being investigated," Circle Officer, Vinay Prabhakar Sahni, said.

He said Danish has been admitted to a hospital.