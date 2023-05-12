UP: Cops accused of torture by kin of man; FIR lodged

UP: Cops accused of torture by kin of man; FIR lodged

Danish was allegedly beaten and given electric shocks by three policemen at the police station, the family claimed

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh,
  • May 12 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 14:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An FIR has been lodged against three police personnel in Uttar Pradesh on a complaint by the family members of a man that he was tortured at a police station here, an official said.

In the complaint, the family members of the victim identified as Danish have alleged that he was caught by the police personnel for driving a motorcycle without a license on May 10 and taken to a police station.

Danish was allegedly beaten and given electric shocks by three policemen at the police station, the family stated.

Also read | Constable on duty at ballot box strong room in UP's Kaushambi found dead

"Based on the complaint received by family members, we have lodged an FIR against Sub-Inspector Ramanuj Yadav along with unidentified constables under relevant sections of the IPC. The matter is being investigated," Circle Officer, Vinay Prabhakar Sahni, said.

He said Danish has been admitted to a hospital.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Penal Code

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

 