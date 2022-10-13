UP cops booked for murder after Uttarakhand BJP leader’s wife killed in shootout

Over half a dozen Uttar Pradesh policemen were booked for murder after the wife of a BJP leader was killed in a shootout at Bharatpur village in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district.

The victim, identified as Gurpreet Kaur, suffered bullet injuries when UP cops, chasing an alleged mining mafia member carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, opened fire after being surrounded by villagers—who had mistaken the cops to be criminals—on Wednesday night.

Kaur was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Five UP cops suffered injuries in the shootout, while two were reported missing, police sources in Lucknow said on Thursday. A case was also lodged by the UP Police against 35 unidentified people.

Sources said that a team of UP police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle in which a man identified as Zafar, allegedly part of a mining mafia, was travelling near Thakurdwara in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. Zafar allegedly fire at the police team, and fled toward Udham Singh Nagar district.

The Thakurdwara police station in-charge Yogendra Kumar Singh said that Zafar took shelter at a house in Bharatpur village. As the UP cops tried to enter the house, they were surrounded by three dozen people and were assaulted. Some of the members of the police team were also fired at by the people.

The villagers, however, claimed that the UP police team raided the farmhouse of BJP leader Gurtaj Bhuller, and tried to forcibly enter the premises. As they were in plain clothes, the family members took them for criminals and soon a shootout ensued. Kaur was killed in the crossfire, sources said.

An irate mob later blocked traffic on the national highway even as senior officials tried to persuade them to lift the blockade.

Sources said that a hunt was launched to trace the two missing UP cops.