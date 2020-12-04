UP cops stop interfaith couple's wedding citing 'Love Jihad'; families plead saying consentual

Uttar Pradesh police stopped a wedding citing the new anti-conversion law against 'Love Jihad', although the two families, hailing from different communities, had already agreed to their marriage and the wedding party had also reached the venue but the interfaith couple's marriage could not be solemnised.

The police asked the couple, both residents of Lucknow, to take permission from the district magistrate before marrying as it is mandatory for interfaith couples to get one from the concerned district magistrate for the marriage under the state's new law.

According to the sources a Hindu girl had been having an affair with a Muslim youth for the past several years. After initial reluctance, their families finally agreed to their marriage.

All the arrangements were made and invitations sent. The marriage was to be solemnised. The 'baraat' on time at the venue on Friday.

A police team from the local police station reached the venue before the rituals began and asked the two families to cancel the marriage as the required permission from the district magistrate had not been obtained, sources said.

The two families pleaded that the marriage had their consent but the cops remained adamant. Sources said that members of a local saffron outfit had tipped off the police and sought cancellation of the marriage.

''We have no objection to the marriage...we are only trying to enforce the law,'' said a senior police official here, when queried in this regard.