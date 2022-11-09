UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

The couple, who live in Kanshi Ram colony, invited all their relatives and friends and cut a cake on the occasion

IANS
IANS, Banda,
  • Nov 09 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 18:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple in Banda that does not have any offspring recently celebrated the birthday of goat kids with great pomp and show.

The couple, who live in Kanshi Ram colony, invited all their relatives and friends and cut a cake on the occasion. They had also arranged for a DJ.

A video of the party has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, one Raja and his wife have remained childless after their wedding. Last year, their pet goat gave birth to two kids and they decided to celebrate their first birthday.

Raja said, "We have treated the animals as our children and we decided to celebrate their birthday with fanfare. We have named the kids Kuber and Laxmi and I take them out for a ride on the rickshaw."

He said that the guests even brought gifts for the kids on their birthday. "We got blankets and other gifts for them," he added.

