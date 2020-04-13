UP couple names newborn 'Sanitiser', says its their 'contribution' in fight against COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis and the resultant lockdown appears to have impacted people's view of life.

Close on the heels of parents naming their newborns as 'Lockdown' and 'Corona', a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur town, about 500 kilometres from here, named their newborn as 'Sanitiser'.

According to the reports, the child was born at a private hospital in the town on Sunday.

The father of child Omveer Singh, a resident of Vijay Vihar locality in the town, said that it was their (couple) 'contribution' in the fight against COVID-19.

''Every one if fighting against this virus....from our prime minister to ordinary people....this (Sanitiser) is our contribution,'' Singh said.

''Sanitiser is one of the best ways to protect oneself against contracting Coronavirus infection...we will remember this period (lockdown), whenever utter his name,'' he added.

Earlier a man in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district had named his newborn child as 'Lockdown'. The father of the newborn Pawan Kumar, a resident of Khukhundu village in the district, had said that he had been ''inspired greatly'' by the lockdown, which would prevent the spread of the virus.

Before him a newborn female child had been named 'Corona' by her parents in Gorakhpur town in the state.