UP court issues non-bailable warrant against Jaya Prada

UP court issues non-bailable warrant against former MP Jaya Prada

The actress turned politician Jaya Prada is accused of violating the model code of conduct during the General Elections in 201

PTI
PTI, Bareilly (UP),
  • Dec 21 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 21:23 ist
BJP leader and former actress Jaya Prada. credit: PTI File Photo

A special court in Rampur has issued an arrest warrant against former parliamentarian Jaya Prada in two cases related to violation of model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The MP/MLA court has fixed January 9 for the next hearing in the case and issued NBW on Tuesday following the continued absence of Jaya Prada from hearing in the case," Government advocate Amarnath Tiwari said.

The actress turned politician Jaya Prada is accused of violating the model code of conduct during the General Elections in 2019. Two FIRs were lodged against the former MP in different police stations of the district on April 18 and 19, Tiwari informed.

Jaya Prada is a former Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur who joined the BJP before 2019 general elections. She lost to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the 2019 polls. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jaya Prada
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
Code of conduct

What's Brewing

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

 