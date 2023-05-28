UP court sentences man to 20 years in prison for raping two minor girls

A man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping two minor girls here in 2018.
Additional District Judge (POCSO) Dhruv Rai on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on the convict Lovely alias Naval Kishore.
Assistant District Government Counsel Varun Kaushik said Lovely had lured a seven-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl and raped them. He also beat them up.
A case was registered on August 28, 2018.
