UP court sentences man to 20 years in prison for raping two minor girls

UP: Man jailed for 20 years for raping 2 minor girls

A fine of Rs 36,000 was also imposed on the convict Lovely alias Naval Kishore

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr (UP),
  • May 28 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping two minor girls here in 2018.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Dhruv Rai on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on the convict Lovely alias Naval Kishore.

Assistant District Government Counsel Varun Kaushik said Lovely had lured a seven-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl and raped them. He also beat them up.

A case was registered on August 28, 2018.

