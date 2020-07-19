UP Covid-19 hospital ward turns into fountain; Priyanka Gandhi slams 'pathetic condition' of hospitals

Patients admitted to the Covid ward at a private medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly town, about 250 kilometres from here, had a nightmarish experience on Saturday night, when their ward suddenly turned into a fountain.

A huge stream of water suddenly started gushing into the ward from a big hole in the ceiling of room flooding the ward within a few minutes much to the shock and dismay of the patients.

Terrified patients ran out of the ward thinking that the roof might collapse, according to the reports.

It later turned out that the plumbing pipes had broken as a result of which the rainwater began to gush through it in the form of a strong stream.

"It was a plumbing problem and was resolved immediately.....the patients were shifted to other room", said a senior district official on Sunday.

A video showing the water gushing from the ceiling into the ward went viral on the social networking sites.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tagged the video on her twitter handle and slammed the state government for the pathetic condition of the Covid hospitals.

Earlier also several videos were uploaded on the social networking sites showing poor condition of the Covid centres in the state.