UP: Debt-ridden businessman shoots self on Facebook Live

Debt-ridden UP businessman shoots self on Facebook Live

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 21:26 ist
A forensic team was also called to the spot. Credit: iStock images

A 45-year-old businessman, who was allegedly being harassed by money lenders, died after shooting himself while hosting a Facebook Live session here, police said on Wednesday.

The purported video of Nand Lal Gupta committing suicide has been widely shared on the social media, they said.

Gupta, who has a gun shop on the railway station road here, shot himself on Wednesday afternoon inside his shop, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari told reporters.

A forensic team was also called to the spot, the ASP said, adding action will be taken on the basis of facts.

Necessary legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint from the relatives. The video of the incident on social media will also be included in the investigation, he said.

In the video, he man is heard saying, "We are being unnecessarily harassed. I had taken some money and have already given back more.

"All the money lenders have troubled us. Honourable Yogi ji and Modi ji should do justice. They even got our house written in their names today. I don't want to live anymore."

Gupta shoots himself after saying this, police said.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Facebook
Suicide

