UP doctor suspended for keeping pistol on table

UP doctor suspended after video showed pistol on table along with stethoscope

The official said that keeping a pistol on the table while examining the patients and prescribing them medicines might scare the patients

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 24 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 19:56 ist

It was not clear if the pistol on his table kept alongside the stethoscope was meant to scare the patients or if he believed in treating his patients with shock therapy.

An Uttar Pradesh doctor was suspended from a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Malihabad, after a video which showed a pistol on his table while he was writing prescriptions went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

According to the health officials Dr Jitendra Verma, who was posted at Malihabad CHC, was transferred and a probe was ordered into the matter. ''We have taken a serious note of the matter....he has been suspended....an inquiry has been ordered...we will take action against the doctor if the video is found to be true,'' said a senior health official in Lucknow on Sunday.

The official said that keeping a pistol on the table while examining the patients and prescribing them medicines might scare the patients.

Sources said that Verma had a valid license for the pistol but it was not immediately known why he chose to keep it on the table amid the medicines, stethoscope and other instruments. ''Maybe he apprehended a threat to his life and therefore kept the pistol on the table,'' said a paramedic also posted at the same CHC.

Earlier also Verma was in the news for the wrong reasons. About a month back a video showing him in an inebriated state while on night duty at the CHC had gone viral. The video was made by one of the attendants of a patient who had gone to the CHC to get him treated and was later posted on social media platforms. No action was taken against the doctor then.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Pistol

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

 