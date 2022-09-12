UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients amid power cut

The person in charge of the hospital claimed that it has a generator for backup but that it took time to get the batteries

IANS
IANS, Ballia,
  • Sep 12 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 15:22 ist
A screengrab from the viral video shows mobile flashlights being used during the treatment of patients. Credit: Twitter/@Benarasiyaa

Doctors at the government hospital in Ballia treated patients under mobile torch lights after a prolonged power cut.

Video clips showing a doctor examining a woman patient on a stretcher and other people crowding around, have gone viral on social media.

"There was a disturbance for some time as we were getting the batteries for the generator," said Dr R D Ram, orthopaedic surgeon and chief in-charge at the district hospital.

Watch | UP cop saves woman from getting crushed by speeding train

He claimed that the hospital has a generator for backup but that it took time to get the batteries.

Asked why the generator was without the battery, he said, "There is always the fear of the batteries getting stolen. Hence they are removed when not in use."

Several patients said that frequent power cuts had become the order of the day and the hospital administration normally does not use the generator.

Ballia had witnessed heavy rainfall over the weekend which led to power disruptions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 