UP: 62-year-old arrested for having sex with cow, dog

UP: Elderly man caught on CCTV having sex with cow, dog; arrested

According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender, having engaged in unnatural sexual acts with two to three animals in the past.

PTI
PTI, Kanpur ,
  • Jul 08 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 18:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 62-year-old man was arrested allegedly after he was caught on CCTV camera engaging in unnatural sex with different animals at public places in Barra area here, police said on Saturday.

Vijendra Mishra, a resident of Barra-8, Gujaini, was caught on camera having sex with animals, including a cow and a dog, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ravindra Kumar said on Saturday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police have registered a case against him for allegedly sexually abusing a cow after witnessing that Mishra is a habitual offender, he said.

Also Read | Mexican 'devil worshipper' eats wife's brain in tacos, uses her skull as ashtray: Report

According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender, having engaged in unnatural sexual acts with two to three animals in the past.

"During the investigation, we have obtained multiple CCTV footage that shows Mishra sexually abusing different animals in public places," Joint CP (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

Prima facie, it appears that he is mentally challenged. So, it has been decided to conduct his medical examination, the JCP added.

The case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the DCP said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur
Section 377

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 