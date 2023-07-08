UP: Elderly man caught on CCTV having sex with cow, dog; arrested

A 62-year-old man was arrested allegedly after he was caught on CCTV camera engaging in unnatural sex with different animals at public places in Barra area here, police said on Saturday.

Vijendra Mishra, a resident of Barra-8, Gujaini, was caught on camera having sex with animals, including a cow and a dog, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ravindra Kumar said on Saturday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police have registered a case against him for allegedly sexually abusing a cow after witnessing that Mishra is a habitual offender, he said.

According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender, having engaged in unnatural sexual acts with two to three animals in the past.

"During the investigation, we have obtained multiple CCTV footage that shows Mishra sexually abusing different animals in public places," Joint CP (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

Prima facie, it appears that he is mentally challenged. So, it has been decided to conduct his medical examination, the JCP added.

The case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the DCP said.