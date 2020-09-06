UP Elections: 'Dissenters' missing from Congress' poll panels for UP

Moving in early, the Congress party on Sunday constituted party panels to prepare for the 2022 assembly elections that found no place for ‘dissenters’ Raj Babbar, Jitin Prasada and former union minister R P N Singh, known for his plainspeak at internal meetings.

The committees have a mix of veterans and youth as members with BSP imports Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Raja Ram Pal finding prominent places.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted the Manifesto Committee, Outreach Committee, Membership Committee, Programme Implementation Committee, Training and Cadre Development Committee, Panchayati Raj Election Committee, and Media and Communication Advisory Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Senior leaders Salman Khursheed, Pramod Tiwari, Noor Bano, Nirmal Khatri, Rashid Alvi found a place among youngsters Supriya Shrinate, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Imran Masood, Keshav Chand Yadav and Amitabh Dubey.

Khursheed, the former Law Minister, P L Punia, Vivek Bansal, Aradhana Misra, Dubey, Shrinate have been tasked to draft the party’s manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections.

Tiwari, Masood, former union minister Pradeep Jain ‘Aditya’, Gajraj Singh, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Bal Kumar Patel will be in charge of the party’s outreach efforts.

Alvi has been appointed to the Media Advisory Committee. Former Lok Sabha member Noor Bano is on the Programme Implementation Committee. Former UP Congress chief Nirmal Khatri is a part of the Training and Cadre Development Committee. Anughrah Narayan Singh is a member of the Membership Committee and Rajesh Mishra is on the Panchyat Raj Election Committee.

Former Union Minister Prasada and former UP Congress chief Babbar were among the 23 signatories to the letter to Congress President seeking sweeping changes in the organisation.

R P N Singh, AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, is known for his plain speaking nature at internal meetings of the party.