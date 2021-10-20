UP farmers protest against Haryana govt’s order of banning paddy from other states

Farmers blocked the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border at Bidoli and Kairana here in protest against Haryana government's ban on paddy from other states, police said on Wednesday.
The farmers blocked the Karnal-Meerut Highway at Bidoli border and Kairana on the Panipat Khatima Highway on Tuesday for not allowing them to take their paddy crops for sale in Haryana mandis, police outpost in-charge Satpal Singh said.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter
British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam
Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses
DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases
Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27
Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?
Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout