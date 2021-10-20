UP farmers protest Haryana govt's paddy order

UP farmers protest against Haryana govt’s order of banning paddy from other states

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Oct 20 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 15:54 ist
The farmers had blocked the Karnal-Meerut Highway at Bidoli border and Kairana on the Panipat Khatima Highway on Tuesday. Credit: AFP File Photo

Farmers blocked the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border at Bidoli and Kairana here in protest against Haryana government's ban on paddy from other states, police said on Wednesday.

The farmers blocked the Karnal-Meerut Highway at Bidoli border and Kairana on the Panipat Khatima Highway on Tuesday for not allowing them to take their paddy crops for sale in Haryana mandis, police outpost in-charge Satpal Singh said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Haryana
India News
paddy

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 